Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,608,045.13.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

Coursera stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $45,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

