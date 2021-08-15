Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

JEN opened at €29.70 ($34.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.30 ($35.65).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

