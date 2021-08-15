Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $799,397.34 and $1.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

