JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

