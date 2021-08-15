Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $3,048,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.