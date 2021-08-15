JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €51.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ETR TLX opened at €38.36 ($45.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. Talanx has a 52-week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 52-week high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

