Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,972. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

