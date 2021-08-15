Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

GRUB stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,025.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

