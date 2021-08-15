Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £105 by Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £105 ($137.18) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JET. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,977.50 ($130.36).

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,180 ($80.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,398.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of -67.39.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

