Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

KRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

