Karl Siegling Purchases 67,000 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling purchased 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.