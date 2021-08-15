Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KAYS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. Kaya has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

