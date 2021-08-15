KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

