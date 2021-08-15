KCS Wealth Advisory Has $266,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

