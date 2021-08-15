KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 16,295 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in International Paper were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

