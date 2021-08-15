Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

CIX stock opened at C$24.52 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.79.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

