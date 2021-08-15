Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.76 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $214.60 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 571,600,788 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.