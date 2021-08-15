Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €164.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.69 ($185.52).

DB1 opened at €147.30 ($173.29) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €160.60 ($188.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €143.48.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

