Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPELY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Keppel has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Get Keppel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.