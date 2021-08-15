KeyCorp Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $58.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $57.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

