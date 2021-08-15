KeyCorp Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

