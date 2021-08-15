Klingman & Associates LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.23 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

