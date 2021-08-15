Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

