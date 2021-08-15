Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.