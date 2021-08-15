K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

ETR:SDF opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

