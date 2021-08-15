KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPLUY remained flat at $$7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.79.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.