Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

