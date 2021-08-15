Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

KURA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

