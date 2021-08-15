Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Update

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of KYSEY stock remained flat at $$7.94 on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.
Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile
