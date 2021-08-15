Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Update

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of KYSEY stock remained flat at $$7.94 on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

