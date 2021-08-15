Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post $65.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $66.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

