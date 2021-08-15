Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post $65.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $66.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.