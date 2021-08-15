Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

