Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $712.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 64.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 59.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

