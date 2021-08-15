Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $712.63.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LRCX traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
