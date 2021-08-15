Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LDSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LDSCY remained flat at $$10.25 on Friday. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

