Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $41.80. 8,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

