Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Shares of LSDAF opened at $137.58 on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $151.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.