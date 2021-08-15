Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

