Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$42.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2125377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

