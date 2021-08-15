Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 25,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,122. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.