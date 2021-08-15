Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 25,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,122. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

