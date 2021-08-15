Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $100.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 426,666.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Leap Therapeutics worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

