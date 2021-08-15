Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

