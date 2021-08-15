Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

