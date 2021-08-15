Ledyard National Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

