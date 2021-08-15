Ledyard National Bank Sells 276 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

