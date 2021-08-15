Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 135 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 28,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 110,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

