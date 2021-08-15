Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

TRV opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.