LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.55 ($163.00).

FRA:LEG opened at €138.50 ($162.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €127.05. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

