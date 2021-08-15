LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $39.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $40.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $167.21 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

