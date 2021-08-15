LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $207.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $245.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.14.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.58. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,369,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LHC Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

