Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.40. The stock had a trading volume of 816,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

