Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $916,374.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,363,349 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

